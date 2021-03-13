Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 601 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.30% of Graco worth $36,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Graco by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $67.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.07.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $976,217.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $500,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,816,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,496 shares of company stock worth $6,410,310 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

