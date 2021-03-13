Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DG. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

Dollar General stock opened at $191.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

