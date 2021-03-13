Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 873.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,756 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.12% of TE Connectivity worth $47,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,445 shares of company stock valued at $34,109,286. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

Shares of TEL opened at $131.21 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $135.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of -182.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

