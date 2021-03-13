Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 18,000 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.71% of Essent Group worth $34,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.43. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $49.53.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The business had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $656,003.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,664,400.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $230,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,743,979.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,743 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

