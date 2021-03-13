Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,392,823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 160,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in General Motors were worth $57,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 4,715.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,335.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 22,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $965,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,847.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,417 shares of company stock worth $8,754,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $59.26 on Friday. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.