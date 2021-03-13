Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 449,109 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 976,512 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,109 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $43,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,408 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The company has a market capitalization of $206.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

