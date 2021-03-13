Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 483,578 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,267,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 483,578 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 2.3% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $297,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,297,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,145,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,961,000 after purchasing an additional 120,160 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 492,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after purchasing an additional 94,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $65.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.28. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $65.50. The company has a market capitalization of $119.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

TD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.