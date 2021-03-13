pulltherug.finance Price Hits $30.15 (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded 11% lower against the dollar. pulltherug.finance has a total market cap of $284,495.58 and approximately $20,004.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pulltherug.finance token can currently be purchased for about $30.15 or 0.00049751 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get pulltherug.finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.85 or 0.00456881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00061954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00051468 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00068877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00084194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.07 or 0.00511715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012131 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Profile

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance.

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pulltherug.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pulltherug.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.