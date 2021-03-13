Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities researchers at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. The firm has a market cap of $782.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.88. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $45.82.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 245.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 523.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 26,729 shares during the period. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

