Pundi X (NPXS) Market Capitalization Reaches $936.64 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 81.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Pundi X token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X has a market cap of $936.64 million and $1.23 billion worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded 101.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00050284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.12 or 0.00653802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00066198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00025523 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00037436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Pundi X Token Profile

Pundi X is a token. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,379,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

