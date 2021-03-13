Pylon Network (PYLNT) Market Cap Reaches $627,281.20

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Pylon Network has a market cap of $627,281.20 and $1,347.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pylon Network token can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00001750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pylon Network has traded up 43.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pylon Network Token Profile

Pylon Network (PYLNT) is a token. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,010 tokens. The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pylon Network Token Trading

