Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Benefitfocus, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Benefitfocus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the software maker will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Benefitfocus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $14.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.90 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth about $3,643,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,250,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.