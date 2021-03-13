Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for IAMGOLD Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

IMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.13.

Shares of IMG opened at C$4.01 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$2.00 and a one year high of C$7.07. The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 45.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

