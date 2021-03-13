Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Open Lending Co. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Open Lending in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Open Lending’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LPRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.42.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

In other Open Lending news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $12,366,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,134,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $118,639,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.