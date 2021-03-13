Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Marcus Co. Cut by Barrington Research (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Marcus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.30). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for The Marcus’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get The Marcus alerts:

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a report on Sunday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of MCS opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Marcus has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Marcus by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of The Marcus by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $211,554.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,941.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.