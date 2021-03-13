Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for RadNet in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RadNet’s FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. RadNet has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in RadNet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 650,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,093,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in RadNet by 333.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in RadNet by 26.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $57,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at $733,064.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 370,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $1,447,625 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

