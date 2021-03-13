Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ontrak, Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ontrak in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.42). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ontrak’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

OTRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ontrak from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Shares of Ontrak stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $583.78 million, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 2.52. Ontrak has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Ontrak by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ontrak during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. 27.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

