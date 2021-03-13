Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Thor Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

NYSE THO opened at $141.11 on Friday. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $141.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.29.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

In related news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,271 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Thor Industries by 436.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Thor Industries by 24.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

