Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Short Interest Down 55.1% in February

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the February 11th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Q&K International Group stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of Q&K International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QK opened at $3.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. Q&K International Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

About Q&K International Group

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

