Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Upgraded at Barclays

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $200.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $185.00. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.09.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $172.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $191.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.95.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,874,325.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Qorvo by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

