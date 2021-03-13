QS Investors LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Surmodics during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Surmodics during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Surmodics during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Surmodics during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Surmodics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.79. Surmodics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.48 million, a P/E ratio of 696.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,142 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 1,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $75,867.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,997 shares of company stock worth $276,288 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

