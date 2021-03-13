QS Investors LLC Acquires New Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 37,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. 30.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

CLNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $57,672.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 657,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,147,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,459,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,597,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,330 shares of company stock worth $3,312,205 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNE opened at $13.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 81.65 and a beta of 2.02. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.