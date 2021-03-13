QS Investors LLC Buys 224 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $142.98 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $178.41. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.11.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.47) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.42.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $2,393,548.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,066 shares of company stock worth $4,996,673. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

