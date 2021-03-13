QS Investors LLC Cuts Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,707 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Archrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth $66,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth $98,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archrock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $110,550.42. Also, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $763,803.74. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 2.72. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 92.06%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

