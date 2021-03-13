QS Investors LLC Has $252,000 Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 64,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 88,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 263,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $25,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at $317,645.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura A. Sugg sold 21,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $396,937.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,528 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.23.

NYSE MUR opened at $20.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 3.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

