QS Investors LLC Has $323,000 Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

QS Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CASY. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.10.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $202.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.37. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $213.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

