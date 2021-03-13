QS Investors LLC Invests $227,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

QS Investors LLC bought a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,552 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,274,000 after purchasing an additional 680,641 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,445,000 after purchasing an additional 511,088 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,878,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 470.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,791,000 after acquiring an additional 148,621 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $210.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.16.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,856,082 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

