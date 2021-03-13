QS Investors LLC Invests $240,000 in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,102,000 after purchasing an additional 319,475 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9,357.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,768,000 after purchasing an additional 588,010 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average is $48.87. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.31.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $725,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,380.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,352,100. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTAI shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

