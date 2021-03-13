QS Investors LLC Invests $60,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FOX by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,278,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,579,000 after purchasing an additional 231,938 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 524.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,578 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in FOX by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,243,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after acquiring an additional 267,408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FOX by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,192,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,440,000 after acquiring an additional 55,545 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FOX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

FOX opened at $40.00 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

