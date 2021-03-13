QS Investors LLC Purchases 479 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.74.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $77.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.25 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $585,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,552 shares in the company, valued at $25,287,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,167 shares of company stock worth $3,177,295 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

