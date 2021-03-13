QS Investors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCSC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,667,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,995,000 after buying an additional 169,878 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ScanSource by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,223,000 after purchasing an additional 91,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ScanSource by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,231,000 after purchasing an additional 89,758 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in ScanSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in ScanSource by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 310,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,951 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCSC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

SCSC stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $842.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. ScanSource’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

