QS Investors LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,360,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,420,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Cimpress by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 55,415 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 40,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 2,280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 31,419 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $219,632.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 33,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $3,286,271.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,223. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $104.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.30. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress plc has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $128.87.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). The business had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.00 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CMPR. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Cimpress to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

