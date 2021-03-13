QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM traded up $4.03 on Thursday, hitting $131.90. 252,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,992,954. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $149.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.92 and its 200-day moving average is $137.76.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

