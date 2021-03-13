Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $88.10. 17,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,061. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.24 and its 200 day moving average is $67.21. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $88.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $86,032.80. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $277,984.95. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,936 shares of company stock valued at $11,159,155. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

