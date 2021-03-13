Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Buys 11,440 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Copart makes up approximately 10.0% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.25% of Copart worth $74,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 146,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.95. 597,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.49. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $130.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

