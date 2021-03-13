Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Has $28.63 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for approximately 3.9% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $28,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $291.64. The company had a trading volume of 506,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.16 and its 200 day moving average is $280.12.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 29.92%.

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.73.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

