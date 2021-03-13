Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 81,536 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,536 shares during the period. Avalara accounts for about 0.9% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Avalara were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after acquiring an additional 171,334 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 583.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 74,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Shares of Avalara stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,088. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $185.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.13 and a 200 day moving average of $154.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -229.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVLR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Avalara in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

In related news, Director William Ingram sold 11,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.25, for a total transaction of $1,915,514.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,528 shares in the company, valued at $590,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 3,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.85, for a total value of $535,197.95. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,660,863. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.