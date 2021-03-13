QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an underperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.80.

QS opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $132.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

