Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,281,000 after purchasing an additional 808,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,075,000 after buying an additional 260,632 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,831,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 783,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,659,000 after purchasing an additional 220,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,824,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird cut Quest Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.53.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Insiders sold 88,518 shares of company stock valued at $10,651,406 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $121.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.19. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

