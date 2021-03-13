Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 90.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,789 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Dillard’s by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

DDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Dillard’s stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.30. 3,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 0.80. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $128.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $173,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

