R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.67.

R1 RCM stock opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.81, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.50.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.65 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other R1 RCM news, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $859,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,909,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 34,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $972,929.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,145. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 87.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,720 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 54,387 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 138.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,471 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 58,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 109.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,057 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $286,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,205 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

