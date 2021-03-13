RAMP (RAMP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.59 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 27.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $88.34 million and $10.59 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 101.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.62 or 0.00465554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00062689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00048836 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00069501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00079392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.09 or 0.00534846 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011509 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,807,441 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com.

