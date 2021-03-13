Rarible (RARI) Price Hits $31.62

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Rarible token can now be bought for about $31.62 or 0.00052785 BTC on exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $27.04 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rarible has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.69 or 0.00465257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00062759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00048535 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00070543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00081081 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $320.67 or 0.00535332 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011635 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari.

Rarible Token Trading

