Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 47.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 53.9% higher against the US dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $86,675.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $273.96 or 0.00450810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00061887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00050688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00068086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00081344 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.39 or 0.00518990 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012020 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,232,140,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io.

