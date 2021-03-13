Raymond James Boosts RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Price Target to $26.00

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. RadNet has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -113.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RadNet will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 412,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,307.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $57,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,064.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,625. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in RadNet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in RadNet by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164,599 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in RadNet by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RadNet in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in RadNet in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

