Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.09.

RJF opened at $117.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $124.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.29. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $1,282,677.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,689,307.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $151,048.00. Insiders sold 238,029 shares of company stock valued at $26,179,415 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

