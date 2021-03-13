Raymond James Raises Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $25.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EPRT has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.15.

EPRT stock opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $24.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,436,000 after buying an additional 1,953,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,058,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,815 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,382,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,160,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $19,653,000.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

