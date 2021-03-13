Raymond James Raises Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to $4.00

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.64.

Kelt Exploration stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

