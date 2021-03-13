Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

NYSE:RC opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $825.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $15.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RC. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.04.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

