Realio Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.52 Million (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded up 63.1% against the dollar. One Realio Network token can currently be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00002869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $11.25 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.19 or 0.00462570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00062561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00048705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00069143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00079393 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.47 or 0.00530026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10.

Buying and Selling Realio Network

